A police officer has won a grade II listed Shropshire farm in a prize draw.

Alison Bellamy bought £20 worth of tickets to win £650,000 Grafton Farm.

Former owners Jane and Nigel Chalenor said £120,000 has also been donated to Severn Hospice, which has cared for a number of people close to them.

Ms Bellamy said she had forgotten she had entered the draw due to the Covid-19 pandemic but was "shocked and shaking" on hearing she had won.

The 49-year-old was told she had won by Mrs Chalenor via a live feed on social media on Thursday.

Ms Bellamy, who works for West Mercia Police, said she was at her desk when she heard the news and "needed a lie down".

Asked if she would move from Telford into her new home - complete with furnishings, six bedrooms, a gym, hot tub and three acres of land - she said she did not know as she "can't take it in".

Mr and Mrs Chalenor, who have two children and have looked after 22 others as foster parents, said they wanted to sell their home near Loppington to move abroad and help deprived communities.

They sold tickets for £2 each and wanted to cover the value of the house with the rest going to charity.

Severn Hospice, which also announced the win on social media, said its fundraising efforts had been hit by the virus pandemic. It said it has to raise £2 for every £3 spent on caring for people with an incurable illness.

