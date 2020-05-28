Image caption The body of Kelvin Hanks was found near the caravan park

Police investigating two deaths following a caravan park attack have named one of the men.

The body of Kelvin Hanks, 73, from Knowle Sands caravan park, in Bridgnorth, was found near the site on a track off the B4555 last Thursday.

West Mercia Police said there was no third party involvement in his death.

A short time before Mr Hanks was discovered, police said they were told a 67-year-old man had been found dead in a field at the caravan park.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification for the second man are yet to take place.

Police said previously it was believed the 67-year-old died after being assaulted.

Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said: "Our inquiries have confirmed that these deaths are linked and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with them."

