Image copyright Kerry Boden Image caption Kerry Boden says living in a van allows her to continue working and keep family members safe

Newlyweds have been living apart after their nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Key worker and pharmacist Kerry Boden is living in a camper van so she can protect husband Keiran Jackson, who is classed as vulnerable.

Lockdown restrictions came into force soon after they tied the knot and since then they have only seen each other from a distance.

"It's not been the ideal start to married life," said Ms Boden.

The Telford couple had been married about two weeks when lockdown began in March.

At that point, Ms Boden, who lost her father to cancer six days after the wedding, made the decision to stay in her VW Transporter, now parked 40 miles away from home and near her mum.

"My husband had pneumonia in August last year and was in hospital for a week and on antibiotics for a good couple of months after," said the 23-year-old Asda worker.

Image copyright Kerry Boden Image caption The couple married in March

She added: "We also live with his granddad who's 81, and has some health issues, and his mum, 61, who's disabled.

"With me being a key worker, I did not want to put him or the family at any risk."

The couple now see each other from a distance.

"We see each other about once a week, and it's sad because anybody would feel like you want to give him a hug and you have to refrain and that makes you upset."

John Perry, manager of Ms Boden's Donnington Wood Asda branch, said: "It's phenomenal really what she is putting herself through just to be able to come to work to serve the general public with the medication and drugs they need."