Image copyright Halesfield Day Nursery Image caption The nursery said the playground had been "totally destroyed" by the blaze

A nursery that was unable to reopen after its playground was "totally destroyed" by a fire has opened a week on after the community rallied round.

Halesfield Day Nursery in Telford was due to reopen on Monday 1 June after a 10-week closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the night before, a blaze at a neighbouring industrial site spread to the nursery.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Businesses and tradespeople offered their services, meaning the nursery could reopen a week later.

Image copyright Halesfield Day Nursery Image caption The fence panels and playground tarmac have been replaced

Nursery owner Helen Child said everyone had "pulled together" and it had "brought the community together".

The nursery opened to children on Monday and Mrs Child said it was "going well".

"We thought after 11 weeks the children would be really attached to their parents, but they've just run straight in, it's absolutely great."

She said parents had been donating toys and a fundraising page had reached £6,000.

"We're really grateful, but we need some of the bigger pieces of furniture, a shed, a little shelter that we can have tables and chairs under," she said.

"But we're off to a great start, we've got something to get on with. Ultimately it would lovely to have some good pieces of furniture that will stay there for the next 20 years."

Image copyright Halesfield Day Nursery Image caption Staff said they were "heartbroken" after the blaze

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk