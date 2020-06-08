Image copyright Google Image caption The Ministry of Defence said it was "with great sympathy" it could confirm the death at Clive Barracks

A man has been found dead at an army base in Shropshire, leading to an investigation.

The body was discovered at Clive Barracks in Tern Hill on Sunday morning.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the circumstances surrounding the death were being investigated and its thoughts were with family and friends.

Clive Barracks is the current base of the 1st battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment.

An MoD spokesperson said it was "with great sympathy" that it could confirm the death.

"The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time," they said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk