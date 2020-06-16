Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Elton John 'blown away' by Telford students' music video

Sir Elton John has said he was "blown away" by a version of his hit I'm Still Standing made by a group of students.

Teenagers from Telford Priory School, Shropshire, have been remotely making videos since the start of lockdown.

Their cover of Sir Elton's 1983 UK top five hit found its way to the singer, who sent them a personal message to say it had "really cheered me up".

Teacher Ben Millington said he "couldn't believe" Sir Elton had contacted him.

The video of the pupils' performance has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

In the video message, Sir Elton said: "I watched it three times in a row because I couldn't believe how good you sang and played it.

"You did something brilliant and made a brilliant version of I'm Still Standing.

"I hope you all have a great career and music plays a big part in it because you have certainly got talent."

He also promised the students would be guests at a future show in the UK.

Mr Millington said: "I just couldn't believe it when I received contact from Sir Elton."

He said: "I wanted to do something practical showcasing the amazing talent of our students, whilst also cheering people up at this difficult time.

"When I showed the students there was screaming, crying, hands over mouths. I had to mute the microphones so we could actually hear what Elton was saying!"

Headteacher Stacey Jordan added: "I am so proud of Ben and the students; it is truly humbling that Sir Elton would notice our performances."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk