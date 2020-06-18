Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Azhar Ali Mehmood was jailed in 2001 for three counts of murder and one of attempted murder

A taxi driver who murdered the mother of his child, her sister and her mother has had his parole application denied.

Azhar Ali Mehmood, then 26, was jailed for life 19 years ago for starting a house fire in Telford in August 2000.

It claimed the life of Lucy Lowe, who was 16, as well as her 17-year-old sister, and mother Eileen Linda Lowe, 49.

The Parole Board said it had denied the application based on the risk to the public.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ed Lowe, Lucy's uncle, welcomed the decision and said they had been worried at the prospect of Mehmood being released and returning to the area.

Image copyright Lowe family Image caption Lucy Lowe was 14 when she became pregnant with her daughter Tasnim

Last year, a BBC documentary spoke to Mehmood's daughter Tasnim, who was found wrapped in blankets after the fire.

Her mother Lucy was just 14 when Tasnim was born and was pregnant for a second time when Mehmood poured petrol inside the house in Leegomery and set it alight.

He was handed four life sentences for three counts of murder and one of attempted murder, as Lucy Lowe's father George managed to escape from the blaze.

Tasnim Lowe, who was brought up by her grandfather, has previously criticised the justice system for not prosecuting her father for child sex offences.

Lucy was legally incapable of consent when she was targeted and groomed by Mehmood from the age of 12.

The Parole Board said it "carefully examined a whole range of evidence, including details of the original case, and any evidence of behaviour change".

It refused his application to be released, saying the protection of the public was its "top priority".

Mehmood will be eligible for another parole review within the next two years.

