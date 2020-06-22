BMW supercar driver was 'inches from death'

Image copyright ShropshireOPU Image caption Police say the driver was "found hiding"

A driver was "inches from death" when a wooden post went through the windscreen of his supercar, police said.

He "escaped uninjured" and was "found hiding nearby" the crashed BMW i8 sports car in Shifnal, Shropshire, according to local officers.

A police helicopter, fire crews and paramedics were sent to the scene on Wolverhampton Road at about 01:00 BST.

The car - which commands a price of £115,000 for new models - was badly damaged.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the car had left the road, but paramedics were stood down when no patient could be found.

Shropshire Operational Patrol Unit, which tweeted pictures of the crash site, said officers were joined in a search by firefighters, who used thermal imaging equipment.

The West Mercia force says a man is in police custody, awaiting questioning.

