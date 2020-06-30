Image caption More than 900 families have contacted the independent review looking at poor maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS trust

A police investigation has been launched into a hospital trust at the centre of an inquiry into a number of baby deaths.

An independent review is ongoing into claims of poor maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

West Mercia Police has confirmed it is investigating if there is "evidence to support a criminal case either against the trust or any individuals involved".

It said it would not comment further.

