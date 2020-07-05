Rainbow of knitted flowers to mark NHS birthday

Image copyright Sarah Barnsley Image caption More than 1,300 knitted flowers and pom-poms were made for the rainbow

A rainbow made from more than 1,300 knitted or crocheted flowers has been put on display in tribute to the 72nd birthday of the NHS.

The artwork can be seen in the hall next to St Mary's Church in Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire, and has been blessed by the vicar.

The project was started by the sisters who made a poppy waterfall to mark the centenary of World War One in 2018.

Sarah Barnsley attached all the donated flowers and pom-poms to a frame.

Ms Barnsley said: "It looks absolutely lovely. It's a credit to our community as they've done a great job, all the knitters and crocheters. It looks absolutely beautiful.

"I'm not really sure how many people have contributed because it's been done quite anonymously, flowers have been dropped at my doorstep for me to put on to the frame."

Image copyright Sarah Barnsley Image caption The artwork was blessed by a vicar as it was put on display

The prime minister will join a nationwide round of clapping later to pay tribute to NHS staff.

Members of the public are being encouraged to give a round of applause at 17:00 BST for all those who helped save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Barnsley said it took her several days to attach the flowers.

"I did a few hundred the first day and that took me about eight hours," she said.

She added: "It's lovely to see it outside the church because it's been in my dining room and it's been a work in progress and you can't get far away enough from it to actually see it.

"It's been lovely to put it up and see how much work everyone has put into it."

Image copyright Sarah Barnsley Image caption The rainbow was made to mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS

