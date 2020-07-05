Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man.

West Mercia Police officers were called to Charlton Street in Wellington at 07:45 BST on Saturday. They found a man in cardiac arrest and he died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man and a woman, 27, both from Telford, were arrested on Saturday evening and remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said it was "believed to be an isolated incident".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk