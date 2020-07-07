Image copyright Shropshire Star Image caption West Mercia Police officers were called to Charlton Street on Saturday

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a property in Shropshire.

Police called to Charlton Street in Wellington, Telford, at 07:45 BST on Saturday found a man in cardiac arrest who died at the scene.

Dean Richards, 29, of no fixed abode, is due at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A 27-year-old woman arrested in connection has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

