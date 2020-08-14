Murder probe after man found dead in Shropshire Hills Published duration 14 August

image caption A man's body was found in the Shropshire Hills following the arrest of a man on Thursday

A murder probe has been launched after the body of a man in his 70s was found in a "remote" part of the Shropshire Hills.

Police made the discovery on Brown Clee Hill, the highest point at the site, on Friday.

It followed the arrest of a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder at about 20:30 BST the previous day.

The West Mercia force said the suspect remained in custody and a post-mortem examination would take place.

The dead man has yet to be formally identified but police say they are supporting his family.

Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said detectives were "keen to hear from anyone who was out walking on Brown Clee Hill [Thursday] afternoon and evening".

He said: "The area is remote and we know people out walking would've known if they had passed another person."

The force said it would be carrying out regular patrols in the area over the coming days to reassure the local community.