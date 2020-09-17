Telford recycling plant badly damaged in huge blaze Published duration 9 minutes ago

image copyright Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service image caption More than 30 firefighters have been called to tackle the blaze near Telford

A huge fire has broken out at a recycling plant in Telford, Shropshire.

It started shortly before 04:40 BST at the Granville site on Grange Lane, in the Redhill area, and covers the whole of the site, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Specialist pumping equipment has been brought in, it added, as there is not an immediate source of water.

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene and local residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed.

The plume of smoke is particularly expected to affect those living in the Oakengates, Trench, Hadley and Wellington areas.

image copyright Telford and Wrekin Council image caption The whole of the recycling plant has been affected by the fire, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said

Janice Bannister runs the nearby Cottage Kennels and Cattery on Grange Lane.

"I looked out the bedroom window to see all the landfill facing our house on fire. It was very scary," she said.

"We had emergency evacuation plans all put into action so all the pets were ready to be evacuated and we grabbed a few personal items in case we had to leave in a hurry."

A tactical adviser, specialising in wild fires, has been called in to help and firefighters are expected to remain at the site for "some considerable time".

"There is a large smoke plume coming off this incident and with the current wind direction this plume is heading towards Telford, Priorslee and St George's area," Adam Mathews, from Shropshire Fire and Rescue said.

"There is no need to panic but as a precaution we would urge people to keep their doors and windows closed."

image copyright Janice Bannister image caption Janice Bannister lives nearby and said she could see "all the landfill facing our house on fire"

The ambulance service said it sent one paramedic to the plant but no patients were found and they were stood down.

Telford and Wrekin Council said it had highways crews on standby in case any roads needed closing.

image copyright John Davies image caption The smoke plume has been seen by people living across Telford