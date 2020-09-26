Telford venue fined £10,000 over 120-guest wedding party
- Published
A venue has been fined £10,000 after it was found to be hosting 120 people at a "post-wedding party", in breach of Covid-19 legislation.
Police said were called to the venue in Stafford Park, Telford at 16:55 BST on Friday.
Under government guidelines, weddings are allowed to have a maximum of 30 guests, reduced to 15 from Monday.
West Mercia Police said it would not be naming the venue, as is its standard when issuing fines.
Chief Supt Paul Moxley said it was "unacceptable that a minority of people are continuing to disregard the rules".
He said all of the guests left the venue after police attended, therefore they received no fixed penalty notices.
