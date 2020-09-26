Telford venue fined £10,000 over 120-guest wedding party Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption Police were called to to reports of a "post-wedding party" taking place at Stafford Park in Telford

A venue has been fined £10,000 after it was found to be hosting 120 people at a "post-wedding party", in breach of Covid-19 legislation.

Police said were called to the venue in Stafford Park, Telford at 16:55 BST on Friday.

West Mercia Police said it would not be naming the venue, as is its standard when issuing fines.

Chief Supt Paul Moxley said it was "unacceptable that a minority of people are continuing to disregard the rules".

He said all of the guests left the venue after police attended, therefore they received no fixed penalty notices.