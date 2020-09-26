Couple bring forward Shropshire wedding to beat guest rules Published duration 22 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Nick Barratt and Jenny Nelson were due to marry on 10 October

A couple have brought forward their wedding by two weeks in order to beat forthcoming restrictions on guests.

Jenny Nelson and Nick Barratt were due to marry on 10 October in Shropshire, after first meeting in June this year.

They said they were glad to be able to share the day with friends and family.

Mrs Nelson, from Stoke-on-Trent and Mr Barratt, from Oakengates in Shropshire, met on 9 June and were engaged by 18 July.

"It has been a whirlwind but we know it is the right thing to do - why wait?" Ms Nelson said.

"And with the future being so uncertain we just know we have to be together and not apart."

image caption The couple said they were glad to be able to share their day with friends and family

The couple had decided they would keep the service to just them and their seven children.

But on Tuesday they were contacted by their venue, The Valley Hotel in Ironbridge, to ask if they would like to marry on Saturday.

Mr Barratt said: "Within three hours it was all organised."

Mrs Nelson said: "[It was] overwhelming to say the least, but I'm glad that we did it.

"These people mean a lot to us, they are our friends, they are our family. I'm just really glad we could get it all done in time to be able to celebrate with them."