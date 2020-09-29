Former foundry worker turns his hand to art
A foundry worker who launched his art business after being made redundant became the millionth young person to be helped by the Prince's Trust.
Dan Hardeman, 27, from Telford, was made redundant last November.
He tried to set up his new graffiti art business but almost immediately ran into difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic,
He said he had to learn to adapt and was helped by the charity's enterprise programme.
Mr Hardeman started painting rooms in February but had to stop a month later due to coronavirus lockdown measures.
"It was very bad timing," he said, "but it is what it is so I adapted.
"Because I couldn't go into people's homes anymore and do bedrooms, I started doing more canvas works which I could do at home and then deliver."
After finishing college, Mr Hardeman worked in a cast iron foundry for six years but was made redundant in November.
His first commission as an artist was to complete a piece for his former manager, who asked for a piece for his son's bedroom.
"While I was doing that, I was thinking I'd love to be able to do this full time," Mr Hardeman said, and by posting his work on social media he was able to secure further commissions.
He contacted The Prince's Trust as he had little business experience and was taught "the basics of business," he said, from taxes and marketing to creating a business plan.
"I didn't realise The Prince's Trust has supported so many young people," he said. "I feel quite special and honoured to be the millionth young person."
