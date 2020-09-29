Former foundry worker turns his hand to art Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright The Prince’s Trust image caption Dan Hardeman is the millionth young person to be supported by The Prince's Trust

A foundry worker who launched his art business after being made redundant became the millionth young person to be helped by the Prince's Trust.

Dan Hardeman, 27, from Telford, was made redundant last November.

He tried to set up his new graffiti art business but almost immediately ran into difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic,

He said he had to learn to adapt and was helped by the charity's enterprise programme.

Mr Hardeman started painting rooms in February but had to stop a month later due to coronavirus lockdown measures.

image copyright DPH Wall Art image caption One of Mr Hardeman's bedroom commissions for Wolves fan Will

"It was very bad timing," he said, "but it is what it is so I adapted.

"Because I couldn't go into people's homes anymore and do bedrooms, I started doing more canvas works which I could do at home and then deliver."

After finishing college, Mr Hardeman worked in a cast iron foundry for six years but was made redundant in November.

image copyright Dan Hardeman image caption Mr Hardeman said his business was "doing really well" despite the challenges

His first commission as an artist was to complete a piece for his former manager, who asked for a piece for his son's bedroom.

"While I was doing that, I was thinking I'd love to be able to do this full time," Mr Hardeman said, and by posting his work on social media he was able to secure further commissions.

image copyright DPH Wall Art image caption Mr Hardeman's work was shared on social media, leading to further commissions

He contacted The Prince's Trust as he had little business experience and was taught "the basics of business," he said, from taxes and marketing to creating a business plan.

"I didn't realise The Prince's Trust has supported so many young people," he said. "I feel quite special and honoured to be the millionth young person."