Coronavirus: Telford breach sees 12 people fined Published duration 29 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption A "small minority" were breaking the law, West Mercia Police said

Twelve people have been fined after police broke up a social gathering at a house in Shropshire.

Officers were called to a property in Telford on Sunday after reports about a possible breach of the rule of six.

Twelve people were subsequently issued with a fixed penalty notice for a breach of the government rules.

Telford commander, Supt Jim Baker, said the "vast majority" were adhering to the legislation but a small minority were breaking the law.

"I know the regulations are having an impact on all of our lives but it really is important we all do our bit to stop the spread and help save lives," he added.

