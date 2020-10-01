Man denies Wellington murder charge Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police officers were called to Charlton Street in Wellington on 4 July

A man has denied killing another man at a property in Shropshire.

George Loveridge, 25, was found by officers in cardiac arrest at an address on Charlton Street, Wellington, on 4 July and died at the scene.

Dean Richards, of Deer Park Road, Wellington, Telford, pleaded not guilty to murder at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was remanded into custody and a trial date has been set for 4 January.

