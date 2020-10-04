Animal charity braced for horse 'welfare catastrophe'
Hundreds of sick or abandoned horses have been dealt with during the coronavirus lockdown, with the RSPCA warning of a "welfare catastrophe".
A total of 490 have been rescued across the West Midlands since March, it said.
RSPCA inspector Grace Vooght said the amount of horses coming to the charity was "scary".
Microchipping horses becomes compulsory this month but the charity fears it will not be enough to tackle the problem of irresponsible owners.
It said it would not be enough to prevent an impending welfare catastrophe.
Ms Vooght, from the Gonsal Farm rescue centre in Dorrington, Shropshire, said the charity was already looking after four times the amount of horses it had at the beginning of the recession.
The number of horses rescued across the West Midlands from March to September:
- 147 in Worcestershire
- 123 in Staffordshire
- 82 in the West Midlands conurbation
- 55 in Warwickshire
- 15 in Herefordshire
- 68 in Shropshire
Autumn could bring a "perfect storm" as grazing decreases, the government's furlough scheme ends and the deepening recession, said the organisations chief executive Chris Sherwood.
"We are calling on the government to step in with financial support as they have for other charities affected by the pandemic and recognise that the vital services provided by the animal welfare sector are under huge strain."
Adoptober is a campaign running this month by the RSPCA in a bid to find homes for some rescued animals.
