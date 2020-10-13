BBC News

Murder probe launched after Telford shooting

image copyrightLiam Ball
image captionPolice were called to reports of a shooting at a Telford business park at about midday

A 20-year-old man has died after being found at a business park with gunshot wounds.

The West Mercia force said it was called to reports of a shooting on Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford, at about midday.

There emergency crews found the victim who was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A murder investigation is under way and a cordon remains at the site while inquiries continue.

Supt Jim Baker said it was not believed there was a wider risk to the public, but officers would be on patrol in the area to offer reassurance.

"This is clearly a very serious and tragic incident that has seen a young man lose his life and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this sad time," he added.

image captionThe area remains behind a cordon, West Mercia Police says

Earlier police reports suggested the victim may have been shot at from a vehicle.

