Burnt-out vehicle linked to fatal Telford shooting
- Published
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man have released an image of a car thought to be linked to the incident.
The man was found with gunshot wounds in the car park of Bridges Business Park in Telford on Tuesday afternoon.
A grey Skoda, believed by police to have been at the scene, was found burnt out at The Wrekin in Wellington.
The West Mercia force wants people with dashboard camera footage of the car to contact them.
The Skoda is a Karoq model, registration YB69 MUP.
Police said they believed the vehicle may have been at the business park from about 11:00 BST on Tuesday, and added it may have visited the site beforehand.
"We also believe it stayed in the Telford area until it was found burnt out by the Wrekin at around 10pm on Tuesday night," said Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy.
Earlier police reports suggested the victim, who has not yet been named by police, may have been shot at from a vehicle.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk