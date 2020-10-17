Telford gun murder victim named as Tamba Momodou, 20
Four men and two youths have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man shot dead at a Telford car park.
The victim has been identified by police as 20-year-old Tamba Momodou, who lived in the town.
Mr Momodou was found fatally wounded on Tuesday at Bridges Business Park in the Horsehay area.
The six suspects - three men aged 19, one aged 18, and two youths aged 16 - are mostly from London, and are being held in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy, of West Mercia Police, renewed an appeal for information about a car that was believed to be at the scene on Tuesday and later found burnt out.
Police wish to see any dashboard camera footage that may feature the grey Skoda Karoq, registration YB69 MUP.
The 19-year-old suspects are from Northolt in London, Bromley in London, and Tipton in Sandwell.
The 18-year-old is from Billericay in Essex, while the 16-year-olds are from the London areas of Redbridge and Blackheath.
