Shrewsbury cancer patient scales height of Everest for charity

image copyrightDianne Morgan
image captionRon and Dianne Morgan were able to complete their challenge within a couple of months

A man who was told he had terminal cancer has climbed the equivalent of the world's highest mountain to raise money for those who have cared for him.

Ron Morgan and his wife Dianne, from Shrewsbury, scaled mountains in the UK between his treatments.

They reached the total height of Mount Everest in just over two months and aim to raise £1 per metre climbed.

Mr Morgan has since had to resume treatment, but is still determined to continue his fundraising efforts.

image copyrightDianne Morgan
image captionMr Morgan was told his bowel cancer was terminal in 2015

The 66-year-old, who used to run a travel company, was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in 2015 and was told by doctors that nothing could be done.

He has since undergone a number of treatments at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Shrewsbury's Lingen Davies Centre.

"He has the energy, you wouldn't know there's anything wrong with him," Mrs Morgan said.

"It's the treatment which is taking it out of him."

The couple received news that Mr Morgan would need further chemotherapy just after they topped Ben Nevis, marking the completion of their charity challenge and a total of 9,000 metres (29,527 feet) scaled.

"We call it dancing with cancer," Mrs Morgan said. "It catches up with us."

image copyrightDianne Morgan
image captionRon Morgan and his wife hope to raise £9,000 for the Severn Hospice and Lingen Davies Cancer Centre

"He's been so fit, but at the moment he's struggling," Mrs Morgan said, adding that just weeks after climbing the mountain her husband has a hard time climbing the stairs.

They are just £1,000 short of their fundraising goal and Mrs Morgan said to complete their fundraising for Severn Hospice and the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre would be "amazing".

