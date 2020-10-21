BBC News

Two more arrested over Telford shooting of Tamba Momodu

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionTamba Momodu died from gunshot wounds on 13 October

Two more murder arrests have been made following the death of a man at a Telford business park.

Tamba Momodu, 20, from Donnington, was shot on 13 October in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.

Two men from London, aged 21 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and are currently in police custody, the West Mercia force said.

Six other people have already been arrested on suspicion of his murder and have since been bailed.

image captionPolice are appealing for information on three vehicles of interest, one of which was found burnt out near the Wrekin

Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said inquiries were continuing and he was looking for the public to help with information on three "vehicle of interest".

Detectives believe they could be linked to the shooting and urged anyone with information to contact them or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

A burnt-out Skoda Karoq (YB69 MUP) was found near the Wrekin on the day of the shooting, while officers are also interested in a white Toyota IQ (A059 UOX) and a grey VW T-Cross (GK20 FXR).

On Tuesday, Mr Momodu's family described him as a "smiley, charismatic, young man" who lit "up any room he entered".

