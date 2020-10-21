Two more arrested over Telford shooting of Tamba Momodu
- Published
Two more murder arrests have been made following the death of a man at a Telford business park.
Tamba Momodu, 20, from Donnington, was shot on 13 October in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.
Two men from London, aged 21 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and are currently in police custody, the West Mercia force said.
Six other people have already been arrested on suspicion of his murder and have since been bailed.
Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said inquiries were continuing and he was looking for the public to help with information on three "vehicle of interest".
Detectives believe they could be linked to the shooting and urged anyone with information to contact them or anonymously through Crimestoppers.
A burnt-out Skoda Karoq (YB69 MUP) was found near the Wrekin on the day of the shooting, while officers are also interested in a white Toyota IQ (A059 UOX) and a grey VW T-Cross (GK20 FXR).
On Tuesday, Mr Momodu's family described him as a "smiley, charismatic, young man" who lit "up any room he entered".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk