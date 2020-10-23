BBC News

Tamba Momodu: Ninth murder arrest over Telford shooting

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionTamba Momodu was shot on the car park of Bridges Business Park

A ninth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the shooting of a man at a Telford business park.

Tamba Momodu, 20, from Donnington, was shot on 13 October on the car park of Bridges Business Park, Horsehay.

A 28-year-old man, from London, was arrested on Thursday, and the other eight people have been bailed.

A black Audi A5 has been recovered as part of the investigation and police have appealed for information about that and three other vehicles.

On the day of the shooting, a burnt-out Skoda Karoq (YB69 MUP) was found near the Wrekin, while officers have also expressed interest in a white Toyota IQ (AO59 UOX) and a grey VW T-Cross (GK20 FXR).

The Audi's registration is SE14 VBO.

West Mercia Police said on Saturday that six people had been arrested, and among them were two 16-year-old boys. A further two men were held on Tuesday.

Mr Momodu's family described him as a "smiley, charismatic, young man" who lit "up any room he entered".

