Covid-19: Hospitals close to visitors to prevent virus spread
- Published
All wards at Shropshire's two acute hospitals have been closed to visitors, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said there would be a few specific exceptions, and it was a difficult decision to make.
It has offered iPads to patients, to allow them to talk to friends and family.
The restrictions have come into effect immediately and will remain until further notice.
Hayley Flavell, the trust's director of nursing, apologised for the distress the move might cause and promised next of kin would be contacted if a patient became seriously ill, or if there were changes to their treatment.
The exceptions to the ban include:
- The children's ward, where one parent or carer will be allowed to be with a child.
- In maternity, where birthing partners will be allowed in.
- The neonatal unit, where a limited number of visitors will be possible.
- For patients receiving end-of-life care.
