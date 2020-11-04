Shrewsbury hotel opens its doors to rough sleepers again
- Published
A hotel which welcomed almost 60 homeless people earlier this year is offering accommodation again as England heads towards a second lockdown.
Nine homeless people are still living at The Prince Rupert in Shrewsbury after being housed there in March.
Manager Mike Matthews said all 70 rooms will be available for people in need.
Homeless charity Shelter said councils must provide safe accommodation to those in need during the new lockdown which starts on Thursday.
Under government guidance hotels, hostels and other accommodation should only open for those who have to travel for work purposes, from Thursday.
Mr Matthews said he has started a dialogue with Shropshire Council and will open the hotel doors to rough sleepers and vulnerable people from Wednesday.
Fifty-seven people were housed at the Prince Rupert during the previous lockdown with some finding employment at the hotel.
Shropshire Council placed a full-time position in the hotel to help people out and the hotel continued to welcome paying-guests after the lockdown.
Mr Matthews described it as "an experiment". "
"I've puzzled why it hasn't been rolled out across the country," he said.
"These are totally unprecedented times. These buildings shouldn't be closed, they should be open to the most vulnerable."
Although the month-long lockdown in England is expected to end on 2 December, Mr Matthews expects to be catering for rough sleepers and homeless people over Christmas and beyond.
"I would be really disappointed if the hospitality industry doesn't welcome homeless people during the winter months," he said.
Homelessness charity Shelter said "unprecedented" numbers of people were living in temporary accommodation during the lockdown in Spring.
"With the economic effects of the pandemic starting to bite and unemployment rising, tragically many more people could find themselves homeless in the months ahead," Shelter's CEO, Polly Neate, said.
"We simply cannot allow more people to be made street homeless right now."
