Covid-19: West Mercia Police issues third of face mask fines
- Published
A third of police fines for not wearing face masks since use became mandatory were issued by the West Mercia force, figures reveal.
From 24 July, masks have had to be worn in enclosed public places in England as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Since then across the country, 172 fines have been issued for non-compliance, according to data.
West Mercia Police handed out 57 £200 fines, equalling £11,400.
Areas in which masks must be worn include supermarkets, indoor shopping centres, transport hubs, banks and takeaways.
The figures were revealed by the National Police Chiefs Council.
John Campion, the force's police and crime commissioner, said: "I am reassured that the number of Covid-19 related tickets issued in West Mercia represents a tiny proportion of our population, reinforcing the fact that the majority continue to do the right thing.
"We need to continue to act together as a community in response to the threat this virus presents," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There are exemptions to the face masks rules, however, and they include people with a physical or mental illness or disability.
Children under the age of 11 are also not required to wear face masks, government guidance states.
Those failing to wear a face mask where required, without a reasonable reason for exemption, can face fines of £200 for the first offence, reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days of issue.
Repeat offenders can have their fines doubled at each offence, up to a maximum of £6,400.
