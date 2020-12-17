Telford Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner retires
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's first jackpot winner in 14 years retires on Thursday from his teaching job.
Don Fear - who despite the surname held his nerve on the popular TV quiz show - was planning to call it a day at his school in summer 2022.
But the £1m prize means he has brought forward plans and will start a "whole new chapter and a whole new life".
There is just one task left before he leaves - announcing the winners of the school Christmas quiz.
Mr Fear, a history teacher at Haberdashers' Adams Grammar school in Newport, Shropshire, is the sixth £1m jackpot winner in the show's 22-year history.
The pub quiz regular, 57, from Telford, has been teaching for 33 years, but all that is set to change after his general knowledge landed him the seven-figure sum as seen in an episode broadcast in September.
The winning question was: "In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?"
Mr Fear correctly picked answer B from four options - Blackbeard.
"You don't be a history teacher for 33 years without knowing a few dates," he said at the time.
He used just one 50/50 lifeline to reach the final round - the sort of aptitude that seems to run in the family.
Brother Davyth Fear, a geography teacher, won £500,000 on the show in 2019.
As retirement loomed, millionaire Mr Fear said he had mixed emotions.
"I've had a long career, worked with some very nice people and I have been very touched this week by how many people have been falling over themselves to give me a good wish."
He said among his plans was travel with his wife, Debrah. The pair have ordered a motorhome, although the coronavirus pandemic means they cannot set off immediately.
His biggest priority, when restrictions allowed, would be spending more time with his four children and granddaughter, Mr Fear said.
"I was incredibly lucky to be born into the family I was, who support me and have all my life.
"I struck lucky with the win, but the real jackpot was my family."
