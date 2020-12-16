No criminal sanctions after Telford school attack
- Published
Two secondary schoolboys accused of attacking a Sikh pupil will not face criminal sanctions, police said.
At the time of the incident near Charlton School, in Telford, last month, officers said they were treating it as a hate crime.
The attack was filmed and shared widely on social media, and appeared to show the Sikh pupil being pushed to the ground and then struck several times.
The two boys will take part in a three-month education programme, police said.
Supt Jim Baker of West Mercia Police, said all the families involved were "satisfied" with the outcome after the incident which caused "significant concern" in the community.
"The youth justice service's primary aim is to ensure children are educated and made aware of the consequences of their actions rather than being criminalised through the criminal justice system," Supt Baker said.
He said a youth justice panel met to discuss appropriate action and it had been agreed the two boys would take part in the three-month programme, which involved "a range of workshops focussed on themes including diversity and discrimination".
"This defers a criminal sanction, on the condition the boys successfully complete the schedule," he added.
