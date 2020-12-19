Man rescued from flooded road as barriers go up
- Published
A man has been rescued after his vehicle got stuck in flood water and flood barriers have been erected as river levels continue to rise.
It took about an hour for firefighters to rescue the driver after he became stuck on the Melverley to Pentre road, in Shropshire, at 03:16 GMT.
Firefighters asked people not to drive through flooded roads or fords.
The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for the rivers Teme and Wye in Herefordshire and Shropshire.
Flood alerts have been issued for a number of other rivers around the West Midlands and flood defences have been set up in Shrewsbury, Bewdley and Upton-upon-Severn, with flood pumps installed in Worcester.
River levels are forecast to peak either at the weekend or on Monday.
The Environment Agency said it expected more flooding with more heavy rain forecast and flood water due to flow down from Wales.
It said it was having to constantly review its plans because of coronavirus and had contingency plans to make sure it had enough staff available during the winter.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk