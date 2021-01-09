Covid-19: Aspiring Shrewsbury doctor hopes letters website helps others
- Published
An aspiring doctor says she hopes her website where people can share their experiences of the pandemic is helping those struggling with loneliness.
Daisy Davidson, 18, from Shropshire, started her anonymous Letters to the World site in April.
She has received dozens of letters since a third lockdown, many sent after medic and comedian Dr Phil Hammond promoted the website on social media.
With limitations around people meeting up, writing is therapeutic, she said.
"I struggled through all the lockdowns, it can be quite lonely and you don't have your usual routine," she said.
This great website was created by an 18 year old doctor to be called Daisy Davidson from Shrewsbury. It's a space for anyone to anonymously write about how they are feeling during these difficult times, with links to mental health support. Well done Daisy. https://t.co/GmbuAmkqjK— Dr Phil Hammond 💙 (@drphilhammond) January 7, 2021
Ms Davidson, from Shrewsbury, said she had been due to sit her exams last summer, but when they were suddenly cancelled she wanted to do something as she had so much free time.
She said the website was designed to be simple to use and can be translated into 13 languages and she hopes it gives NHS staff and keyworkers a space to share their difficult experiences.
One letter that stood out for her was from an intensive care doctor, she said.
"When he went into medical school he didn't expect it to turn out like this, and as someone who is hoping to go study medicine next year, it's a career where you always know there is the unexpected but I don't think anyone thought the pandemic would be so long and extreme," she said.
The pandemic has encouraged her to keep studying medicine after seeing" all the incredible work everyone has done".
"I want to be able to go out and help people," she said.
"It's a job were you get to step right in and help so many people."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk