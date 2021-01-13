Man denies murdering Richard Hall at Brown Clee hill
- Published
A man has denied murdering a pensioner whose body was found near the summit of a Shropshire beauty spot.
Seventy-year-old Richard Hall, from Perton, Staffordshire, was found dead on Brown Clee Hill on 14 August.
Moses Christensen, 22, denied murder during an appearance at Stafford Crown Court but admitted possessing a "combat style" knife at the hill.
He was remanded in custody at a secure psychiatric hospital on Merseyside ahead of his trial next month.
Mr Christensen, of Corser Street in Oldswinford, Stourbridge, is accused of killing Mr Hall on 13 August - the day before his body was found near the summit of the 540-metre-high (1,771ft) hill.
His trial is listed for 23 February and is expected to last five days.
