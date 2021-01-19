Military medics to help in Shropshire hospitals due to staff shortages
- Published
Military personnel are being drafted in to help support hospitals in Shropshire due to staff shortages connected with Covid-19.
The military medical teams are due to start this week at the Royal Shrewsbury and Telford's Princess Royal hospitals.
They will be filling in for healthcare assistants.
A spokesperson for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said sickness levels had risen, with many staff also shielding or self-isolating.
"Rates of positive Covid patients continue to rise in the community and this clearly has an impact on our staff," they said.
"We are working with colleagues from across the local NHS to ensure we have staff where they are needed."
Last week, bosses at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, in Gobowen, said it would be cancelling elective operations and redeploying staff trained in acute care to help in Shrewsbury and Telford.
Community health staff are also being brought in.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
The rate of new Covid-19 infections in Shropshire stood at 423.7 per 100,000 people for the week up to 14 January, a slight drop from 459.6 in the previous seven days.
In Telford and Wrekin it dropped from 552.1 to 509.9 in the same period.
However, in the week up to 14 January, Shropshire, excluding Telford and Wrekin, had 1,369 confirmed Covid cases - a 344% increase on the number from four weeks earlier.
Prof David Loughton, chief executive of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said last week military staff would be arriving to support hospitals in Birmingham and the Black Country, in a bid to take pressure off hospital staff.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk