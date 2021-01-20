Storm Christoph brings flooding and travel disruption
There is a warning of flooding and travel disruption in north Shropshire because of Storm Christoph.
Part of the A5 is closed at Gobowen and the line between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth has flooded. Earlier, the line between Chirk and Gobowen shut.
The Environment Agency has a flood warning in place for where the Severn and Vyrnwy rivers meet and expects water levels to peak this evening.
More rain is expected, the Environment Agency said.
River levels will remain high until Thursday afternoon.
Highways England said it was inspecting part of the A5 near the roundabout junction with the B5069 where West Mercia Police said there was "severe flooding".
Flood barriers were installed in Shrewsbury and Bewdley on Tuesday and defences in Ironbridge and Hereford are being installed.
