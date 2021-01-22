BBC News

Shropshire homes, businesses and roads are under water

Published
image copyrightShropshire Council
image captionShops and homes in the Coleham area of Shrewsbury are under water

Parts of Shrewsbury town centre are under water, nearly a year after it last flooded.

More than a dozen roads have been closed and properties near the River Severn have been flooded.

Two people were rescued from a building in Coton, along with a car driver in the village of Pentre.

Bridgnorth has also flooded and the Environment Agency said it expected the Severn to peak in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge later.

In Shrewsbury, the Severn is predicted to reach up to 5m (16ft) at the Welsh Bridge, lower than last February when it almost broke the record of 5.56m (18ft), which was set in 2000.

BBC Radio Shropshire's Andy Broxton was at Smithfield earlier and said the water was lapping at the doors of a couple of shops.

  • Live updates for the West Midlands

The Coton couple who were rescued when flood water started rising in their home lived on Berwick Road, near the West Mid Showground.

It also flooded and its chief executive Ian Bebbington said he and his team are "absolutely shattered" and that stock for charity shops had been lost.

image copyrightShropshire Council
image captionSmithfield is one of a number of roads in Shrewsbury that are closed
image copyrightShropshire Council
image captionFlood water is being pumped out of homes and businesses

Jane Cuthbert-Brown had 50cm (20 inches) of water in her home in Pentre, near Shrewsbury.

"We put door defences in, but it didn't stop the water which came through the floor and through the walls, because [they] are a bit like a sieve, being a 300-year-old sandstone property."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people not to drive through flooded roads.

image copyrightShropshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionShropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had to carry out a number of rescues overnight

The River Severn is also expected to reach a peak in Ironbridge later.

Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Primary School has been shut while roads close to the river in Ironbridge, such as The Wharfage and Dale End, have been closed.

image copyrightTelford and Wrekin Council
image captionTelford and Wrekin Council said sandbags have been delivered to at-risk properties

