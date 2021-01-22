Shropshire homes, businesses and roads are under water
- Published
Parts of Shrewsbury town centre are under water, nearly a year after it last flooded.
More than a dozen roads have been closed and properties near the River Severn have been flooded.
Two people were rescued from a building in Coton, along with a car driver in the village of Pentre.
Bridgnorth has also flooded and the Environment Agency said it expected the Severn to peak in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge later.
In Shrewsbury, the Severn is predicted to reach up to 5m (16ft) at the Welsh Bridge, lower than last February when it almost broke the record of 5.56m (18ft), which was set in 2000.
BBC Radio Shropshire's Andy Broxton was at Smithfield earlier and said the water was lapping at the doors of a couple of shops.
The Coton couple who were rescued when flood water started rising in their home lived on Berwick Road, near the West Mid Showground.
It also flooded and its chief executive Ian Bebbington said he and his team are "absolutely shattered" and that stock for charity shops had been lost.
Jane Cuthbert-Brown had 50cm (20 inches) of water in her home in Pentre, near Shrewsbury.
"We put door defences in, but it didn't stop the water which came through the floor and through the walls, because [they] are a bit like a sieve, being a 300-year-old sandstone property."
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people not to drive through flooded roads.
The River Severn is also expected to reach a peak in Ironbridge later.
Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Primary School has been shut while roads close to the river in Ironbridge, such as The Wharfage and Dale End, have been closed.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk