'Posh Spice' Limousin from Shropshire breaks world sale record
A pedigree heifer from Shropshire named after a Spice Girl has been sold for a breed world record-breaking £262,000.
Bred at Lodge Hill Farm in Shifnal, the Limousin, Wilodge Poshspice, was sold at an auctioneers in Carlisle.
It doubled the previous breed best of £131,250 paid out for a heifer in 2014, the British Limousin Cattle Society said.
Breeder Christine Williams said the sale was "akin to winning the lottery" describing the sum as "mind-blowing".
She said the price recognised the "smart and stylish" one-year-old had a "lot of panache" and the "x-factor".
The nod to the Spice Girls was a continuation of her pedigree title, Mrs Williams added, with Wilodge Poshspice's mother named Milbrook Gingerspice.
"Her mother was phenomenal," she said, adding it was clear as soon as she was born that Poshspice would be another good-looking heifer.
"I fell in love with her as soon as I saw her," Mrs Williams said.
The auctioneer's hammer fell at 250,000 guineas at Harrison and Heatherington auctioneers on Friday.
