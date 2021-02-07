BBC News

Firefighters assist at Shropshire's Covid-19 vaccination sites

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightShropshire Fire and Rescue Centre
image captionMore than 120 fire service staff are helping out across three Shropshire vaccination centres

More than 120 firefighters are supporting the ongoing work at vaccination centres in Shropshire.

Staff from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are helping with things like access, traffic, crowd management and logistical support.

They are spread across the county's vaccination sites in Telford, Shrewsbury, and Ludlow.

Mel France, operations manager in Shrewsbury, said: "We have an amazing team of people working here."

The firefighters are joining NHS, Shropshire Council, the Red Cross and other volunteers who are also supporting the work at the centre, based in Shrewsbury Bowls Centre, she said.

Chief fire officer Rod Hammerton said the firefighters taking part are "all volunteers who are putting themselves forward to do this vital work above and beyond their normal duties".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Shropshire Council cabinet Member for public health and adult social care, Councillor Dean Carroll, said: "Working in partnership with organisations and local communities across Shropshire is instrumental in our efforts to fight this pandemic.

"We are all in this together."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.