Telford shooting victim 'may have died in revenge attack'
- Published
A man shot dead at a business park may have been killed in a revenge attack, said police.
Tamba Momodu, 20, who was killed at Bridges Business Park in Telford in October, was cleared of murder as a teenager, the West Mercia force said.
Sixteen men and women have been arrested and released as investigations continue into Mr Momodu's death.
A £10,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to arrests and convictions.
Mr Momodu, from Donnington in Telford, was shot on 13 October last year in a car park in Horsehay.
Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police said it was not "totally clear on what the motive is for the killing of Tamba".
He added: "We do know that in 2017 he was cleared of the murder of a teenager down in the Metropolitan policing area, where the jury accepted Tamba's argument that he had acted in self-defence.
"One of my considerations is he was killed in revenge for that. And certainly there's been a degree of planning around it."
Mr Momodu was shot six times near a children's soft play area at the business park and died at the scene.
A Skoda with false number plates - which detectives believe the killers used to travel to murder scene - was found in flames hours later at a car park by the Wrekin hill.
Police think those responsible have links with Glasgow, London and Southampton.
Originally from Harrow in London, Mr Momodu moved to Donnington last summer, and was described by his family as a "smiley, charismatic young man".
Det Ch Insp Bellamy said he was making a plea on behalf of the family "for those people with the knowledge of the offenders to come forward".
"We can then bring them to justice and at the same time fully understand the motivation behind the attack," he added.
