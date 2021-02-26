Covid-19: Concern in Telford over workplace transmission
People in Telford who are going into work are being asked to get tested twice a week, because of concerns over workplace infections.
They fell by just 2% in the week up to 21 February to reach 185.7 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people.
That compares with an average 13% drop across England in the same period.
Telford and Wrekin Council has blamed the number of workplace infections, which it said was keeping rates "stubbornly high".
It has also asked people to stop car-sharing and said it was working with employers to make workplaces safe.
The data for the seven days to 21 February shows eight out of 10 new infections in the Telford and Wrekin area are in the working age population, with 334 new cases in that same period.
Liz Noakes, Director for Public Health in Telford, called on anyone who could not work from home to get tested at least twice a week, regardless of symptoms, and said it would offer them and their families "peace of mind".
Councillor Andy Burford, the Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: "The end of lockdown is in sight but we need to stay the course so that restrictions can be lifted as planned and on time."
The latest figures on vaccinations show Telford has the best record in England for the percentage of residents over the age of 65 to have received a jab.
More than 97% of that age group have so far had at least one dose.
