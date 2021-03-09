Eloise Parry: Diet pill seller Bernard Rebelo loses appeal
- Published
An online dealer who sold toxic "slimming pills" which poisoned a young woman has lost a challenge against his conviction for her manslaughter.
Eloise Parry, 21, from Shrewsbury, died in 2015 after taking eight dinitrophenol (DNP) capsules.
Bernard Rebelo, 33, from Gosport in Hampshire bought the powder for the capsules from a factory in China.
He was jailed for seven years after being convicted of gross negligence manslaughter.
He challenged his conviction at a Court of Appeal hearing in November, with his lawyers arguing the trial judge at the Old Bailey, Mrs Justice Whipple, misdirected the jury in relation to whether his actions caused Ms Parry's death.
They also argued his trial should have been postponed after he sacked his legal team at the close of the prosecution's case, to give his new lawyers time to prepare his defence.
In a ruling on Monday three senior judges rejected Rebelo's appeal and upheld his conviction.
Dame Victoria Sharp said the judge's directions had been agreed by Rebelo's original lawyers, adding: "In our view there was nothing wrong with them."
She added: "Specifically, the jury were accurately directed on the issue of causation and their approach to the core issue of 'free, voluntary and informed consent'".
She also said there was "no merit" in the argument the trial should have been postponed as it was Rebelo's choice to sack his legal team.
Ms Parry, a Glyndwr University student, had been diagnosed with bulimia and became "psychologically addicted" to the chemical after she started taking it in February 2015.
The 21-year-old was admitted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital in March 2015 after collapsing.
The court heard how the yellow powder Ms Parry consumed was often advertised as a slimming product, but the known side effects included multiple organ failure, coma and cardiac arrest.
Rebelo, who ran his business from a flat in Harrow, west London, had sold DNP on websites which were later taken down.
He had previously been convicted of killing Ms Parry, but the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk