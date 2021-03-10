Plans for veterans' centre at Gobowen hospital unveiled
Plans for a veterans' healthcare centre at a hospital have been unveiled.
A 'veterans hub' offering mental health and other support services would be included at the proposed facility at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), Gobowen.
The new centre has been made possible thanks to a £6m grant from the Headley Court Charity last year.
A planning application from the hospital trust has now been lodged with Shropshire Council.
The Headley Court Charity supports the medical rehabilitation of the armed forces.
The Headley Court Veterans' Centre would allow the hospital to bring specialist care it gives to veterans and military personnel together in a dedicated building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The three-storey centre would be built for care for people with a range of orthopaedic conditions, such as joint problems and spinal injuries, hospital trust agent Pinnegary Hayward Designs stated.
Group activities, courses, information and help adjusting to civilian life will be among services to be provided at the hub.
The trust would work with the council and military charities to provide support for mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder, homelessness, debt, welfare and benefits, the agent said.
The trust had links with services at the Walter Reed military hospital in the US and a fellowship programme was envisaged for overseas surgeons to share working practices and help provide services, the agent said.
The hospital near Oswestry had initially launched a £1.5m fundraising appeal in 2018 to build a more modest outpatient facility for veterans before Headley Court Charity stepped in.
