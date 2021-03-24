Murder arrests after woman found at Telford house
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was discovered in Telford.
The victim, in her 20s, was found at a house on Hill Road, Overdale, on Tuesday, a day after police were called to reports of her being assaulted in Hadley.
West Mercia Police said after the incident she returned to the property in Overdale where she was later found.
Three men, aged 47, 45, and 34 and two women, 34 and 66, are in custody.
Due to officers having contact with the victim before her death, the force said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The woman, who not yet been formally indentified, was assaulted on Haybridge Road at about 22:30 GMT on Monday, West Mercia Police said.
"Following the incident she left the scene with a friend, ultimately returning to the address in Overdale where she was discovered the following day having sadly died," a spokesperson for the force added.
Officers were called to the property at about 09:30 on Tuesday.
Det Insp Rich Roberts appealed for any witnesses to the assault or anyone with dash-cam footage of it to come forward.
