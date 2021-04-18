Shropshire A41 motorcyclist dies in crash with two cars
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with two cars in Shropshire.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on Saturday afternoon, on the A41 at Rosehill, Market Drayton, the fire service said.
It added that all three vehicles had suffered a significant amount of damage in the crash.
Firefighters cut a women free from one of the cars and she was taken to hospital for treatment.
The service said four more people were checked over and discharged at the scene.
The road was shut for several hours from about 15:50 BST.
