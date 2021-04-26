Telford fire: M54 carriageway closed as fire crews tackle recycling blaze
- Published
A large fire has broken out at a recycling business in Shropshire, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky.
Fire crews are trying to stop the blaze spreading to the nearby M54 motorway.
Drivers are being urged to slow down to give firefighters room to work, while people living nearby are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.
Crews were initially called to the blaze on Rock Road, Ketley in Telford shortly after midday.
Ten fire appliances are currently at the Greenway Polymers site.
The fire service has described it as a large container fire which has produced a column of smoke and can be spotted for miles around.
Spectators should stay away, area commander Guy Williams said.
"We do have a number of spectators that are turning up. We would encourage people to leave the area," he said.
The fire is affecting the eastbound carriageway of the M54 close to J5 with one lane closed.
There is also a full closure of the entry slip road to allow fire engines to assist.
