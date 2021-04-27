Schools closed after recycling plant fire in Telford
Schools and a stretch of motorway remain closed after a fire at a recycling plant.
Plumes of smoke were seen coming from the blaze at Greenway Polymers in Telford, from midday on Monday.
Meadows Primary and Newdale Primary in Telford were closed to pupils on Tuesday because of smoke persisting in the area.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it expects to be at the scene for the next seven to 10 days.
It said this was to ensure the fire was completely put out, and that the site was structurally safe.
Asst Ch Fire Officer Dan Quinn, asked residents to "support us by continuing to say away from the area if possible".
A lane also remains closed on the M54 eastbound to allow firefighters access to the site.
The fire service is continuing to advise residents to keep their windows and doors closed.
Telford & Wrekin Council said because windows need to remain closed, the schools cannot meet Covid-19 ventilation restrictions, forcing them to close to pupils.
About 60 firefighters were tackling the blaze at its height.
The fire service had said bales of plastic waste had caught fire, causing the large plumes of smoke.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said: "The fire is under control, but, because of nature of the fire, at a recycling plant with lots of flammable material, there is some residual smoke today.
"There is some smoke air which residents can still smell.
"Crews are still working there today just to completely damp out the fire."
