Flooded traders in Ironbridge frustrated by road works
- Published
Businesses in a Shropshire town hoping for improvements to trade after being hit by floods and lockdown now face another issue - roadworks.
The historic Wharfage in Ironbridge is shutting to traffic ahead of works to strengthen the road for temporary flood defences.
Traders said it has already been a tough year and the closure will have a detrimental affect on businesses.
The Environment Agency said the work was essential for a new road surface.
From September this year the Wharfage will be resurfaced to be made flatter but with a slight slope towards the river.
Four weeks of ground investigation work is being carried out.
Nigel Byard, from Ironbridge Antiques, Arts & Craft Centre said: "We are a lot down on what we would normally take.
"We do not want any more road closures, we have just had enough. The regular customers that we tend to have from maybe Bridgnorth or Broseley or this side of town, it is a real inconvenience for them to have to drive all around the bypass to get to us."
Rich Eley, from Darby's Coffee House, said the closure affects businesses differently.
"Some people like it with the atmosphere but obviously the inconvenience it causes to a lot of people is a real detriment and to business and to locals and residents alike."
Vic Haddock, holiday let owner, said he had to accept working next to a river could disrupt businesses.
"We have had our issues with the floods and the Covid, it has been a tough time. I earn a living from the river and occasionally she takes a bit back. I think that is the way to look at it."
The Environment Agency said it recognises the impact, but the work was would improve the resilience of the temporary flood defences.
