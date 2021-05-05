Dalian Atkinson: Taser and kicks to head 'contributed to footballer's death'
The use of a Taser during the arrest of an ex-footballer contributed to his death, despite his underlying health conditions, a court has heard.
PC Benjamin Monk is on trial charged with murdering Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson in Shropshire in 2016.
Prosecutors claim he and PC Mary-Ellen Bettley-Smith, who is charged with assault, used excessive force. Both deny wrongdoing.
Alexandra Healy QC continued the crown's case at Birmingham Crown Court.
Mr Atkinson died in the early hours of 15 August 2016 after the officers responded to reports of him acting erratically outside his father's house in Meadow Close, Telford.
A pathologist recorded a narrative cause of death, Ms Healy said, which found Mr Atkinson died due to cardio-respiratory arrest, "close in time to the deployment of Taser, followed by a brief period of restraint and blunt force trauma".
Despite Mr Atkinson's underlying health conditions, including heart and kidney disease, the pathologist concluded these actions made a significant contribution to his death.
On Tuesday, jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were told PC Monk, 42, Tasered Mr Atkinson for six times longer than standard and had kicked him in the head with such force imprints of his bootlaces were left on the footballer's head.
The Taser left him unconscious and his ability to breathe was reduced by the kicks to his head, the court heard.
PC Monk denies murder as well as an alternative charge of manslaughter. PC Bettley-Smith, 31, denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The trial continues.
