Shropshire Council: Leader loses seat but Tories set to keep control

Published
image copyrightShrewsbury Town Council
image captionPeter Nutting had represented Copthorne ward

The leader of Shropshire Council said it was a "privilege" to represent the county as he lost his seat.

Peter Nutting lost Copthorne ward to Liberal Democrat Rob Wilson by 519 votes.

But his Conservative party remained on track to keep control of the authority, and is set to elect a new leader at its annual general meeting in the coming weeks.

Labour also bucked the national trend, by gaining seats in the election.

All 74 of the authority's seats were being contested in the election.

image captionLiberal Democrat Rob Wilson received 995 votes

Following his win, Mr Wilson thanked Mr Nutting for his decades of service.

Mr Nutting said: "It has been a privilege to represent Copthorne on Shrewsbury and Atcham and Shropshire Council over the years and I will continue to take an active part in the community."

Labour went in to the election with six seats and, with 62 seats declared, were up to nine - equalling their previous highest total, from 2013.

image copyrightShropshire Council
image captionCounting took place at Shrewsbury Sports Village

Despite looking set to hold on to their majority, the Conservatives had lost five seats as things stand but had 35 by 18:45, with 38 needed for majority control of the authority, and 12 seats left to call.

Their loses also includes their defeat in the Market Drayton West ward where David Minnery, who the party had chosen not to select, won as an independent candidate.

Turnout for the election was 38.5%.

Final results in Shropshire were not due to be heard until Saturday night.

